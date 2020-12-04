Skip to Content

Friday’s Scores

8:42 pm Wisconsin sports from the Associated Press

BOYS BASKETBALL=

Arrowhead 73, Catholic Memorial 64

Brookfield Central 85, West Allis Nathan Hale 63

Brookfield East 64, Wauwatosa West 50

Cambria-Friesland 67, Fall River 46

Marquette University 67, Germantown 65

Mosinee 78, Tomahawk 30

Muskego 76, Waukesha North 62

West Allis Central 89, Greendale 54

GIRLS BASKETBALL=

Beaufort Academy 42, Porter-Gaud 35

Berkeley 43, R.B. Stall 41

Blythewood 42, Thomas Sumter Academy 39

Boiling Springs 58, Chesnee 54

Buford 33, Lewisville 18

Cardinal Newman 75, W.J. Keenan 63

Catawba Ridge 34, Fort Mill 28

Chapin 64, Columbia 10

Easley 64, Belton-Honea Path 30

Eau Claire 34, Wagener-Salley 32

First Baptist 63, Military Magnet Academy 53

Gilbert 54, Pelion 9

Goose Creek 37, West Ashley 36

Greer 48, Blue Ridge 45

Marlboro County 61, Cheraw 21

Mid-Carolina 58, Newberry 34

Mullins 67, Hemingway 40

Nation Ford 67, Lugoff-Elgin 34

North Charleston 47, Palmetto Scholars Academy 35

Palmetto 52, Wren 23

Patrick Henry Academy 62, Cathedral Academy 47

Socastee 53, Waccamaw 16

Summerville 56, Wando 41

Woodruff 42, Landrum 17

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Associated Press

