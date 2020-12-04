Friday’s Scores

Friday’s ScoresNew
BOYS BASKETBALL=
Arrowhead 73, Catholic Memorial 64
Brookfield Central 85, West Allis Nathan Hale 63
Brookfield East 64, Wauwatosa West 50
Cambria-Friesland 67, Fall River 46
Marquette University 67, Germantown 65
Mosinee 78, Tomahawk 30
Muskego 76, Waukesha North 62
West Allis Central 89, Greendale 54
GIRLS BASKETBALL=
Beaufort Academy 42, Porter-Gaud 35
Berkeley 43, R.B. Stall 41
Blythewood 42, Thomas Sumter Academy 39
Boiling Springs 58, Chesnee 54
Buford 33, Lewisville 18
Cardinal Newman 75, W.J. Keenan 63
Catawba Ridge 34, Fort Mill 28
Chapin 64, Columbia 10
Easley 64, Belton-Honea Path 30
Eau Claire 34, Wagener-Salley 32
First Baptist 63, Military Magnet Academy 53
Gilbert 54, Pelion 9
Goose Creek 37, West Ashley 36
Greer 48, Blue Ridge 45
Marlboro County 61, Cheraw 21
Mid-Carolina 58, Newberry 34
Mullins 67, Hemingway 40
Nation Ford 67, Lugoff-Elgin 34
North Charleston 47, Palmetto Scholars Academy 35
Palmetto 52, Wren 23
Patrick Henry Academy 62, Cathedral Academy 47
Socastee 53, Waccamaw 16
Summerville 56, Wando 41
Woodruff 42, Landrum 17
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/