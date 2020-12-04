First half of Bucks schedule set

The Milwaukee Bucks and the NBA released their first half of the schedule Friday afternoon.

The Bucks will open their season Dec. 23 at Boston and host the Golden State Warriors on Christmas Day to open their home slate of the schedule.

In all, the Bucks will play 37 games between Dec. 23 and Mar. 4. The first half of their schedule includes 20 home games and 17 road games, six back-to-backs, and four instances of playing the same team two nights in a row.

