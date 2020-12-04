Explosives in Marshfield apartment cause 6 hour evacuation

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WAOW) — On Thursday at approximately 6 pm the Marshfield Police Department responded to the 800 block of E Harrison St for a report of suspected explosive devices.

According to the press release, a family member found the devices inside the apartment of a 70-year-old Marshfield man.

Reportedly, preliminary investigation indicated the presence of suspected pipe bombs.

Police say approximately one third of the apartment building was evacuated for part or all of the six-hour incident.

The Marathon Co. Bomb Squad assisted with the removal of the suspected explosives, with support from the Marshfield Fire and Rescue Department and WE Energies.

The investigation into the incident is still on-going, but police say there is no information to suggest that the man intended to use the devices.

There are currently no safety concerns for the community.