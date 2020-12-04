DHS announces new guidance on COVID-19 quarantine duration

WISCONSIN (WAOW) — Several days after the Center for Disease Control (CDC) shorted the guidelines for COVID-19 quarantines, Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) changes their quarantine guidelines for close contacts of someone diagnosed with COVID-19.

The updated guidelines go into effect on Monday, December 7.

The new guidance now allows that people who do not develop symptoms can end their quarantine:

After completing day 10 of quarantine without testing.

After completing day 7 of quarantine and receiving a negative test result (molecular or antigen) that was collected within 48 hours of the end of quarantine.

Get details you need to protect yourself and your community: https://t.co/TCQ38CMf19 — WIDeptHealthServices (@DHSWI) December 4, 2020

“For many, there may be barriers that make quarantining for a full 14 days extremely challenging,” said DHS Secretary-designee Andrea Palm. “While a shorter quarantine carries additional risk of spreading COVID-19, when done responsibly, it can make quarantining easier for more Wisconsinites.”

DHS says that a 14-day quarantine is still the safest option, but the new guidance takes into account emerging science on quarantine periods and recognizes the difficulty Wisconsinites may have with complying with the full quarantine period.

Still, people should monitor for symptoms for the full 14 days and isolate immediately if they develop, contact their health care provider and get tested.

DHS is currently working to update all communication and guidance materials to reflect this change.