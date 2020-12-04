D.C. Everest boys use strong second half for win over Wausau West, other area scores

D.C. Everest boys use strong second half for win over Wausau West, other area scoresUpdated
Here's a look at area scores from Friday, Dec. 4. If you'd like your score included, email sports@waow.com.
BOYS BASKETBALL
- D.C. Everest 62 Wausau West 57
- Rhinelander 70 Wausau East 43
- Wisconsin Valley Lutheran 38 Weyauwega-Fremont 49
- Wittenberg-Birnamwood 42 Marathon 69
- Auburndale 69 Abbotsford 40
- New London 92 Lakeland 75
- Antigo 51 Medford 87
- Columbus Catholic 69 Owen-Withee 56
- Marshfield 59 Merrill 60
- Tomahawk 30 Mosinee 78
- Loyal 63 Spencer 53
- Iola-Scandinavia 64 Almond-Bancroft 45
GIRLS BASKETBALL
- D.C. Everest 47 Wausau West 64
- Nekoosa 32 Iola-Scandinavia 55
- Stratford 44 Prentice 20
- SPASH 61 Wisconsin Rapids 65
- Assumption 57 Phillips 60