Skip to Content

D.C. Everest boys use strong second half for win over Wausau West, other area scores

Updated
Last updated today at 9:55 pm
9:50 pm High School SportsSportTop Sports Stories

Here's a look at area scores from Friday, Dec. 4. If you'd like your score included, email sports@waow.com.

BOYS BASKETBALL

  • D.C. Everest 62 Wausau West 57
  • Rhinelander 70 Wausau East 43
  • Wisconsin Valley Lutheran 38 Weyauwega-Fremont 49
  • Wittenberg-Birnamwood 42 Marathon 69
  • Auburndale 69 Abbotsford 40
  • New London 92 Lakeland 75
  • Antigo 51 Medford 87
  • Columbus Catholic 69 Owen-Withee 56
  • Marshfield 59 Merrill 60
  • Tomahawk 30 Mosinee 78
  • Loyal 63 Spencer 53
  • Iola-Scandinavia 64 Almond-Bancroft 45

GIRLS BASKETBALL

  • D.C. Everest 47 Wausau West 64
  • Nekoosa 32 Iola-Scandinavia 55
  • Stratford 44 Prentice 20
  • SPASH 61 Wisconsin Rapids 65
  • Assumption 57 Phillips 60

Brad Hanson

More Stories

Skip to content