Chase the Chill spreads holiday cheer with handmade winter clothing

While the weather outside turns frightful, the group Chase the Chill is doing something delightful.

"We basically knit or I guess volunteers knit all year and donate the items," said Chase the Chill Central Wisconsin Co-Founder Kip Kreager. "We come out (to the 400 block) the night of the Christmas parade in Wausau and put everything out for the people that need them to take."

For the past five years the central Wisconsin chapter of the group has worked to make scarves, beanies and even some blankets for their annual "Tie Off" event.

"It gave me something to do throughout the year, making scarves and hats and mittens and stuff," said the groups other Co-Founder Sarah Kreager on how she formed the group. " It really hits you that it has that kind of effect on somebody that, you're a complete stranger, but I can still like you enough to put three hours of work into a hat for you."

During a normal year, the colorful homemade goods line the streets during the Wausau holiday parade for spectators to grab in case they get a little chilly. However, with the parade moving to Marathon park, this year is a little different.

"Instead of following the parade all the way down to Marathon park we still kept everything around (the 400 block)," said Kip. "We felt this was the more centralized location of people that were in need."

However, while this year has caused some things to change, the impact the event makes remains as powerful as ever.

"You know it's just so special to know that there are angels like you guys doing whatever it is that you can to selflessly help other people," a woman told Kip as he laid out the scarves.

"It just blesses and warms my heart," he said in response to the interaction. "This is the season for it and we really need it this year."

And in a year when it's needed the most, the event is the biggest it's ever been.

"Last count we were over 735 items today that we are putting out on the 400 block," said Sarah. "It was bigger than I expected it to be, definitely."

If you are interested in helping them next year, you can join their group, Central Wisconsin Chase the Chill on Facebook.