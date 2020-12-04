Global stocks rise after OPEC agreement, US data

BEIJING (AP) — Global stock markets are mostly higher after U.S. jobs data and a pact by oil producers to raise output helped to allay concern following Pfizer’s reduction of the number of coronavirus vaccine doses it might ship this year. Benchmarks in London, Shanghai, Frankfurt and Hong Kong advanced, while Tokyo declined. Fewer Americans applied for jobless benefits last week than expected. OPEC and allies including Russia agreed to raise oil output in January that they had slashed to support prices after the pandemic depressed demand. U.S. stock futures gained, rebounding from Thursday’s decline after Pfizer reduced the number of vaccine doses it might ship this year by half to 50 million.