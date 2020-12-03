West hockey notches first win of season, other area scores

West hockey notches first win of season, other area scoresUpdated
Here's a look at area prep scores from Thursday, Dec. 3. If you'd like your score included, email the results to sports@waow.com.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
- Spencer 24 Neillsville 65
- Marathon 40 Auburndale 65
- Rosholt 41 Shiocton 52
- Pittsville 48 Granton 25
BOYS HOCKEY
- Wausau West 4 D.C. Everest 0
- Tomahawk 0 Lakeland Union 21
- Mosinee 9 East-Merrill United 0
- Rhinelander 5 Northland Pines 2
BOYS SWIMMING
- SPASH 106 Wausau East 50
- Lakeland 86 Shawano 75
BOYS BASKETBALL
- Almond-Bancroft 94 Bowler 38
- Pacelli 63 Wittenberg-Birnamwood 54
- Edgar 66 Rib Lake 31
- Rosholt 26 Amherst 50