Skip to Content

West hockey notches first win of season, other area scores

Updated
Last updated today at 10:11 pm
9:58 pm High School SportsSportTop Sports Stories

Here's a look at area prep scores from Thursday, Dec. 3. If you'd like your score included, email the results to sports@waow.com.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

  • Spencer 24 Neillsville 65
  • Marathon 40 Auburndale 65
  • Rosholt 41 Shiocton 52
  • Pittsville 48 Granton 25

BOYS HOCKEY

  • Wausau West 4 D.C. Everest 0
  • Tomahawk 0 Lakeland Union 21
  • Mosinee 9 East-Merrill United 0
  • Rhinelander 5 Northland Pines 2

BOYS SWIMMING

  • SPASH 106 Wausau East 50
  • Lakeland 86 Shawano 75

BOYS BASKETBALL

  • Almond-Bancroft 94 Bowler 38
  • Pacelli 63 Wittenberg-Birnamwood 54
  • Edgar 66 Rib Lake 31
  • Rosholt 26 Amherst 50

Brad Hanson

Related Articles

Skip to content