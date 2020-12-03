Wausau house set to become a new resource for people experiencing homelessness

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- On Tuesday, the Wausau Plan commission approved a recommendation that would turn a Wausau house into a home for people experiencing chronic homelessness in the community.

"By having a stable place to live, it will give them the space to work on themselves," said Wausau Mayor Katie Rosenberg.

The pilot program, Assertive Treatment and Supportive House, came out of a task force on homelessness and is a partnership between the city and North Central Health Care.

"This home will be for for people who are saying 'I'm ready to make the commitment to myself. I want to work on this addiction problem or I want to work on this specific mental health issue,'" Rosenberg said.

Eight residents would be able to live in the house. Those people would be provided with resources to "address mental health, addiction and economic barriers that prevent them from maintaining employment and/or residence." The program is on a voluntary basis.

Wausau Police Officer Eric Lemirand and a peer specialist from North Central Health Care have been working on community outreach for the last few months.

"It's important for Monica and I to build those relationships so that we can say, ok now that we know you and you know who I am, for us to say ok let us help you. And for them to say ok you can help me," said officer Lemirand.

The plan commission will meet again on Dec. 15 for a final vote to move forward with the plan.