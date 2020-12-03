Voter registration data for 113K Alaskans exposed in breach

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Alaska Lt. Gov. Kevin Meyer says personal data such as driver’s license numbers and birth dates of tens of thousands of Alaskans was breached in an online voter database. However, he says the results of this year’s election were not compromised because the online registration and vote tabulation systems are not connected. Meyer says no other election system or data were affected and the 2020 general election results were secure. He says the breach affected about 113,000 Alaskans who had used the online voter registration system within the past five years to change some detail, such as an address or party affiliation. Those impacted will be notified and offered a year of free credit counseling.