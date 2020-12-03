UW-Stevens Point Radio-A-Thon: “an auction build for a pandemic”

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW) -- The sounds of an auctioneer will fill the 90FM airwaves Saturday for the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point (UWSP) Radio-A-Thon, auctioning off local treats, and helping local students.

Program Director Keegan West said, “this is an auction that you can pull off during a pandemic." Going on to say, "people think of a normal auction as being filled to the brim in a room with some guy talking really fast but instead, we get to pull it off remotely.”

Packages are donated from business across Central Wisconsin. From the "family fun night" package, to the "early bird special" and even the "stress relief", there's something for everyone.

“From farms from the cute little shops in downtown Wausau or downtown Stevens Point and we have 40+ packages to give away,” said West.

90 FM's executive staff highlights the importance of the station's partnership with the community.

“We're supporting our local businesses we talk about them on air they get some free promotion and how they been supporting us for so long,” said West.

While the department receives school funding, it does not cover all the expenses a radio station requires, like advanced equipment and a paid staff.



Stevens Point Mayor Mike Wiza and a Stevens Point alumni who once wanted to be a radio Dj (until he found out what the pay was) now, he uses his community platform to advocate for the program to his best ability. “If there’s anything that connects the rest of the city to the university is this radio station,” said Wiza.



The auction kicks off at 9 AM Saturday, Dec. 5th, and runs until 7 PM, with a new package introduced every 15 minutes.

The bid line is: (715) 346-3755.

Last year, the event raised more than $8,000 during the auction, making it the most money raised in Radiothon history. The executive staff hopes to break the record again.