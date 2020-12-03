UW-Stevens Point introduces student-run, “No-Hate” chapter

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW) -- A new student-run group at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point (UWSP) looks to unite students and faculty against hate.

The group is named, "We Are Many - United Against Hate." While the group is new to UWSP, it's not new to the state of Wisconsin. The group originated from a Muslim-American from Madison, Masood Akhtar.

The founders' goal is to create student-run chapters at all UW campuses, consisting of diverse students who work together to better their community. UW-Stevens Point was the first institution to agree.

Akhtar emphasized the need for representation of all backgrounds, including white Americans. He said, "without the majority population included, we can achieve nothing."

Stevens Point student and now Chapter President, Yazeed Allan, a Palestinian and Wisconsin transplant student said, "Stevens Point is a luxury diverse community, and I really think we need to educate the people. There is so much diversity, and that our differences are what should make us come together, not be divided."

The chapter is now in the process of recruiting student ambassadors, and hopes to expand to high school students in the future.