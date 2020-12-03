Trig’s Pharmacy to be among first to administer COVID-19 vaccine

MINOCQUA, Wis. (WAOW) — Trig's Pharmacies are enroleld in state and federal programs, and will be among the first providers of the COVID-19 vaccine in the country, according to a press release.

“We are going to do all that we can to support the community. We will be a resource for this vaccine,” said Jeff Suppon, Trig’s Director of Pharmacy.

There still is work to be done before a vaccine becomes available to the public, but Trig's is ready.

We have been working hard for some time now, preparing to be a vaccination site for Phase 1A of distribution and on,” said Suppon. “The parameters of this are still being defined but we know the first round of vaccines will be strictly allocated with an emphasis on critical health care workers. The goal is to target the most vulnerable and the people caring for them first so that we can change the trajectory of this pandemic.”

Trig's was one of the first pharmacies to join the initiative, something the CEO is pound of.

“One big concern is how the vaccine will be administered in the more rural areas of our country and that hits close to home,” said Bob Jaskolski, Trig’s President and CEO. “We are extremely proud to be on the leading edge of this initiative so that we may offer the best, most advanced quality care to our guests.”

Trigs has several locations in the North Central Wisconsin area, including: Eagle River, Rhinelander, Minocqua, Stevens Point, Wausau, Weston and Tomahawk.