Toys for Tots: Precision Glass and Door

Portage County, Wis. (WAOW) -- Residents in the Portage County community are helping make sure plenty of area kids get a present to open this holiday season!

News 9's Wake Up Wisconsin Anchor Neena Pacholke was live at Precision Glass and Door Thursday morning and you could tell there toys everywhere!

Precision Glass and Door is a drop-off site for Toys for Tots once again this holiday season. Last year, at least 2,000 toys were collected from the showroom.

Other toy drop-off sites include Wagner Shell Stations in Mosinee, Schofield and Wausau as well as Fleet Farm in Wausau. Our station is NOT a collection site this year.

If you are interested in donating toys, please make sure they are unwrapped and new!

The Toys for Tots campaign runs through December 10th.

The toys are delivered to families in the north central Wisconsin community.