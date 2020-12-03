T-Birds and Tigers basketball trying to refocus for new season

In mid March the 24 -0 Stratford Tigers and the 24-1 Iola-Scandinavia Thunderbirds boys basketball teams were on a collision course to meet in the division 4 sectional championship. The winner of that game would earn a trip to state.

However before the game could be played, the news broke that the The WIAA made the decision to shut down all winter sports.

"Honestly at first I didn't believe it," said Max Vanderhoof of Stratford basketball."

"When I got the news it just hit me," said Parker Prahl of Iola-Scandinavia. "I didn't get much sleep that night."

It would difficult for anyone still alive in the playoffs to sleep that night, as they faced the reality of what happened.

"I think the first thing that comes to your mind as a whole group is a little bit on the devastated side," said Stratford Head Coach Curt Schmidt.

They went from two teams who were sure that it was their year, to being forced to accept that their dance with destiny was cut short.

"We were able to meet as a team and say that yeah this isn't ideal," said Iola-Scandinavia Head Coach Sam Bertsch. "But there's nothing we can do about it. Just remember we had a heck of a season. There were some tears shed."

"You know, it just felt like something was ripped away from me," said Brye Hardel, a senior on this years Thunderbirds team.

However those negative feelings weren't exclusive to Iola-Scandinavia.

"I get that we couldn't do anything about last year," said Stratford's Vanderhoof. "(It's not like) we lost, but it just felt like it was a huge loss last year and I don't want to ever feel that feeling again."

And luckily he hopefully won't have to because the beauty of sports is that there's always next year.

However now the question becomes how does next year look and feel after what happened.

"We're just going to take it day by day," said Schmidt. "I'm just going to have fun with the kids and every game we get to play, I'm going to cherish it."

"You can't dwell on the past," echoed Iola's Hardel. "You just have to look forward to see what we could be this year."

So with a new focus and sense of gratitude, the two teams are prepared to move on and do what they've been waiting to do for nine months.

"We're just thankful we get to play the game of basketball," said Prahl

"I think it's just in everyone's mind that this could be your last practice," said Vanderhoof. "So give it your all."

"Don't take anything for granted," agreed Hardel. "We just have to appreciate everything we have this year."