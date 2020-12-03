Senate passes bipartisan legislation to end student debt relief scams

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- The U.S Senate unanimously passed Wisconsin Senator Tammy Baldwin's bipartisan Stop Student Debt Relief Scams Act.

The legislation, first introduced by Sen. Baldwin in April, will enhance efforts to identify and shut down student debt relief scams.

“Far too many students are already struggling with student loan debt, and they deserve to be protected from scammers and bad actors who are preying on their financial security,” Sen. Baldwin said.

According to a press release from Sen. Baldwin's office, the U.S. Department of Education’s Office of Inspector General made the following recommendation in a March 2018 report:

"...Congress strengthen federal law to help stop scam artists that fraudulently obtain access to borrower’s online login credentials, primarily by imposing meaningful financial penalties and prosecuting individuals and entities perpetrating these scams."

The Stop Student Debt Relief Scams Act would accelerate the end of such acts by enhancing law enforcement and administrative abilities identify and shut down the scams.

The legislation now awaits approval from the U.S. House of Representatives before heading to the President’s desk to be signed into law.

For more information on details within the legislation, click here.