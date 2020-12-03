Restaurant owners react to Governor’s grant: “Anything helps.”

Wausau, Wis. (WAOW) -- In a time when gatherings have not been advised, restaurants have struggled.

"Things got shut down for a few months, and really never returned to normal," said Adam Jamgochian, owner and executive chef at Ciao Restaurant in Wausau.

Area restaurants have had to embrace curbside pickup and delivery like never before. Some have even flipped around their entire business model.

"If you've been here before prior to covid, you would come to the counter to order, help yourself to a beverage and grab a table," said Jaime Kroening, owner/operator of 6th Street Filling Station in Wausau. "We completely flipped to full service to ensure all the tables are sanitized."

Thursday, Governor Evers announced eligible restaurants and small businesses will receive a $20,000 grant, a welcome relief for area restaurants.

"It would be greatly appreciated and much needed at this time. Like I said, it's scary times," Jamgochian said.

The funding is part of the state's "We're All in for Restaurants" program. Eligible businesses will be identified and contacted by the Department of Revenue based on their state tax records.

This brings the total assistance given to Wisconsin businesses to $220 million.

For restaurant owners, it means the chance to continue to serve their communities.

"This is our first year taking a loss. We're okay with that, if we can keep our staff and stay in business," Jamgochian said.

Eligible businesses will receive the grant by the end of the year.