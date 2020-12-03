Plane carrying Texas lawmaker skids off runway; no one hurt

BURKE, Texas (AP) — Officials say no one was seriously hurt after a private plane carrying Texas state Rep. Dade Phelan skidded off a runway while trying to land during a rainstorm. Phelan says everyone aboard the plane was able to walk away after the rough landing Wednesday at Angelina County Airport, about 110 miles northeast of Houston. The airport’s manager says the pilot suffered minor injuries but was able to walk around afterward. Phelan is a Republican from Beaumont. He says he has the votes to be Texas’ next House speaker, and he has the support of GOP Gov. Greg Abbott.