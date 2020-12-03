Nice December weather lingers

The unusually persistent dry and warmer than normal weather pattern continues in our region. We probably won’t see any significant changes until the very end of next week.

Thursday night should be partly cloudy with lows in the mid 20s. Winds will be from the west to northwest around 5 mph. Friday looks partly or mostly sunny with highs in the mid 30s north to near 40 south. North winds of 5-10 mph are expected.

Saturday will be another quiet day with partly cloudy skies. Lows should be in the upper 10s to near 20 with highs in the upper 30s. A slightly stronger disturbance will drop in from southern Canada for late Saturday night and Sunday. It should bring thicker clouds into our region and possibly some scattered light snow showers. A few spots might get a dusting Sunday morning. Otherwise temperatures will be in the 20s Sunday morning and climb to the low to mid 30s in the afternoon, just a bit cooler.

High pressure returns Monday providing a good amount of sunshine. Lows should be around 21 with highs near 38. Warmer air will surge back into our region for the middle of next week from the Plains. Temperatures could soar about 15 to 20 degrees above normal! That could put our highs in the mid 40s Tuesday and upper 40s Wednesday. There should be a mix of sunshine and high clouds. Even next Thursday is looking nice with partly cloudy skies and highs around 40 degrees.

There are signs of some organized snowfall around Friday and Saturday December 11th-12th. Also, some colder conditions could move in. Stay tuned!

Have a nice evening! Meteorologist Tony Schumacher, 2:25 p.m., 3-December 2020

*On this date in weather history:

1856 - A severe blizzard began to rage across Iowa and Kansas. It produced as much as 16 inches of snow in Iowa. (David Ludlum)

1926 - Yuma, AZ, was soaked with 1.10 inch of rain, and by the 10th of the month had received 4.43 inches, making it the wettest December of record. The average annual rainfall for Yuma is 3.38 inches. (3rd-10th) (The Weather Channel)