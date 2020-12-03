NFC North-leading Packers prepare to host slumping Eagles

The Green Bay Packers carry a three-game lead in the NFC North heading into their Sunday afternoon matchup with the slumping Philadelphia Eagles. Philadelphia has lost three straight but is only a half-game behind the New York Giants and Washington in the NFC East. The Eagles won 34-27 at Green Bay last season. Packers QB Aaron Rodgers has thrown 33 touchdown passes to help Green Bay score an NFL-leading 31.7 points per game. Eagles QB Carson Wentz has an NFL-leading 19 turnovers.