Newly reported COVID-19 cases brings Wisconsin shy of next grim milestone

(WAOW) — Thursday's new report of COVID-19 cases brings Wisconsin a mere 300 cases below the next grim milestone: 400,000 cases.

The state is essentially guaranteed to reach that case burden on Friday, which is only 21 days after reaching 300,000 cases on November 13.

It took seven and a half months to reach 100,000 cases on September 20, 36 additional days to reach 200,000 cases on October 26, and 18 more to reach 300,000 on November 13.

On Thursday, Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) reports 4,618 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total of cases throughout the pandemic to 399,708. The state also reports 7,354 new negative tests.

Of those, 3325,587, or 82.4% are considered recovered.

The seven-day case average continues a downward trajectory, decreasing to 3,595.

Still, DHS Secretary-designee Andera Palm says that it is too early to know if this trend will last. She cites holiday travel and a recent decrease in people being tested for the virus. All 72 counties remain as having high or critically high disease activity.

The seven-day average of percent positive by person remains high at 31.7%

The state also reports 60 new deaths, bringing the total of those who have died from the virus in the state to 3,562 (0.9% of positive cases).

The seven-day average for deaths remains the same as the day before at 46.

As of Wednesday afternoon, 1,780 COVID-19 patients are being treated in Wisconsin hospitals, down 47 from the day before.

Of those, 397 are in the ICU, a decrease of 18 from the day before, according to the Wisconsin Hospital Association.

As of Thursday at 11 am, the Alternate Care Facility was treating 8 patients.

DHS now has a county-level dashboard to assess the COVID-19 activity level in counties and Healthcare Emergency Readiness Coalition regions that measure what DHS calls the burden in each county. View the dashboard HERE.