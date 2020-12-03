More quiet Winter weather is on the way

There will be a few more clouds in the sky at times over the next few days, but the tranquil December weather continues. No significant storms are on the horizon, until perhaps the middle of the month.

Today: Becoming partly cloudy, cooler, and a bit breezy.

High: 37 Wind: West 10-18

Tonight: Partly cloudy.

Low: 24 Wind: NW 5-10

Friday: Variable clouds and quiet.

High: 35 Wind: North 5-15

We will start out today with a few clouds in the sky. Those clouds should break up a bit around midday and into the afternoon. Because of the clouds at times, temps will be a little cooler than yesterday. Highs will be in the 30s. Winds will be noticeable out of the West at 10 to 18 mph. Similar conditions will be in the area on Friday and Saturday with highs in the 30s and a mix of sun and clouds.

A weak upper level trough of low pressure will move in from the north on Sunday. This will increase the clouds a bit and bring a 30% chance of a few light snow showers. Highs on Sunday will reach the low to mid 30s, so cool enough that any snow that does fall will not melt right away and might make the roads just a tad slippery.

Early next week we should have a milder weather pattern once again. Partly or mostly sunny skies are expected from Monday through Wednesday. High temps should rise into the middle and upper 30s on Monday and the reach the low to mid 40s on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Have an excellent Thursday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, Morning Update, 3-December-2020

On this date in weather history: 1983 - Birmingham, AL, was drenched with 9.22 inches of rain in 24 hours. The rains caused severe flash flooding which literally submerged traffic. (The Weather Channel)