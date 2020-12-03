Minneapolis mayor: Private fund will transform public safety

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey and local business owners have announced plans to create a private fund for new programs designed to change public safety. There have been calls to transform the Minneapolis Police Department since the May 25 death of George Floyd. Frey said the fund is a way for the city to make changes without cutting the police force. Jonathan Weinhagen, president and CEO of the Minneapolis Regional Chamber of Commerce, said private organizations committed roughly $5 million to the project so far. The funds will be managed by the Minneapolis Foundation.