Know before you go: Wausau ‘Reverse’ Holiday Parade

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- The coronavirus pandemic has changed the way of many things, such as the way events are put on and holidays are celebrated.

Usually around this time of year is Annual Wausau Holiday Parade, however, just like everything else this year will look different as Wausau Events and local musician 'Joe E' prepare to kick off the holiday season with a 'reverse parade'.

Lindsey Lewitzke, Director of Wausau Events said, "a lot of the public in Wausau loves to get back, so we teamed up with Joe (Joe E) who wasn’t able to do his normal Grand Theater performance this year and said 'hey Joe we’d love to work with you to make sure everyone gets a toy over the holidays'."

Just because his concert is canceled, the show must go on, differently. Joe Ellis aka Joe E. said, "we wanted to figure out another way that we could contribute to the program and help out all the families we usually help each winter, it’s a bummer because we really enjoy the event it’s our way of thanking people for contributing and helping out the families."

So, what can you expect at the parade on Friday? Well, for starters the main entrance to Marathon Park will be blocked off. Instead, you will enter the parade from Garfield Avenue. Once you're in, the floats will be stationary and the public will drive-thru and see 45 different floats.

"Garfield will be serviced via 3rd, 4th, and 5th Avenues only, not 6th and 7th so we need people to adhere to traffic signs and the officers that are out there helping to direct traffic," said Lewitzke.

Normally during the parade kids would collect tons of items from floats going by instead as soon as you pull up to the entrance you will be handed candy and a coloring book. Also, in exchange, they're asking you to bring a new unwrapped toy to donate to Toys for Tots.

The parade is Friday and runs from 6-8 pm.

For more information, click here.