Indian gov’t, farmers to meet again over highway blockade

NEW DELHI (AP) — The Indian government and protesting farmers are reporting some progress in talks and have agreed to meet again over the weekend to discuss a blockade of key highways leading to the capital by thousands of farmers angry over new agriculture laws. Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar says the government is open to remedying the farmers’ grievances and is hopeful a solution will be found. Talks Thursday between Tomar and 35 leaders of the farmers, the second in three days, lasted over seven hours. Thousands of farmers are protesting reforms they say could devastate crop prices and reduce their earnings. They have blocked highways on the outskirts of New Delhi since last Friday.