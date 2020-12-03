Ice Fishing safety reminders

MARATHON COUNTY, Wis. (WAOW) -- Officials at SAFER say it's probably still too early to safely get out on the ice. But, with the ice fishing season fast approaching, it's a good idea to brush up on safety.

Before heading out by foot, the ice should be at least 4 inches thick and at least a foot thick for small cars.

First responders say if you end up having an accident on the ice this early, you're not only putting yourself at risk but those coming to help you as well.