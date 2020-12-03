House Dems pick moderate New Yorker to lead campaign arm

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Democrats have picked Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney of New York to lead their campaign organization into the 2022 elections. They elected the centrist over California Rep. Tony Cardenas after last month’s voting dealt the party unexpected losses and left them divided over the reasons. Maloney will chair the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee. He was elected 119-107 over Cardenas, who has led the Congressional Hispanic Caucus’ fundraising arm. Maloney is 54 and openly gay, and he’s a four-term veteran from a mid-Hudson Valley district that Donald Trump carried in 2016. The 2022 elections should be challenging for Democrats as they try figuring out why they lost seats.