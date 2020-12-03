Gov. Evers orders flags to half-staff in honor of Ixonia first responder

MADISON, Wis. (WAOW) — Gov. Tony Evers signed executive order 96 ordering flags to be flown at half staff through Saturday in honor of Cpt. Kelly Lynn Raether of the Town of Ixonia Fire and EMS.

Raether passed away on Nov. 26 after contracting COVID-19 in the line of duty while responding to the emergency medical needs of a COVID-19 patient.

“Cpt. Raether served her community every day with astounding courage and selflessness, putting her health and safety on the line, even during a global pandemic, to help others,” said Gov. Evers. “This is a devastating loss and we send our deepest condolences to Capt. Raether’s family and the Ixonia community. While our first responders are always prepared to run towards danger, let this be a reminder to all of us how critical our actions are in helping to keep them safe during this pandemic.”