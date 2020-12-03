Drive-Thru Santa meet and greet in Clintonville

CLINTONVILLE, Wis. (WAOW)-- One north central Wisconsin city made a visit from Santa Claus possible this holiday season and kids of all ages could even drop off their letters for the jolly guy in red.

The Clintonville Area Chamber of Commerce held drive-thru visits with Santa Wednesday night.

"I think the community really needs something that they can look forward to and something that is normal and traditional, and that they expect to have every year and just a little bit of normalcy even if we change up how that's happening it's important that they have something to hold on to," said Nicole Eckrich who is the executive director for the chamber of commerce.

The visits with Santa were capped off with each child receiving a goodie bag that included treats, a toy, a piggy bank and book that were all donated by local businesses.

People were also able to drop off non-perishable food items that will be going to the Clintonville food pantry.