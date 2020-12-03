Ceremony marks anniversary of fatal California terror attack

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (AP) — Survivors of a terrorist attack that killed 14 people at a holiday party east of Los Angeles have observed the fifth anniversary of the assault. San Bernardino County officials say a private memorial ceremony that also included families of the slain was held Wednesday outside the county Government Center. Plans also were announced for a memorial at the building. A husband and wife, Syed Rizwan Farook and Tashfeen Malik, opened fire on county workers on Dec. 2, 2015, at another government building. Fourteen people died and 22 were injured. The couple later died in a shootout with police.