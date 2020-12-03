Biden adjusting agenda to reflect narrow divide in Congress

WASHINGTON (AP) — President-elect Joe Biden is adjusting the scope of his agenda to meet the realities of governing under a divided Congress and the complications of legislating during a historic pandemic. His team and congressional Democrats are looking at ways they can wrap some climate change provisions into a coronavirus aid bill. They’re considering smaller-scale changes to the Affordable Care Act. And they’re already working on an array of executive actions that will allow Biden to achieve some of his priorities without Congress. The maneuvering reflects the reality that passing any major Democratic priorities would be a heavy lift.