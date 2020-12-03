Berlin district to keep ‘comfort women’ statue for now

BERLIN (AP) — A Berlin district mayor aims to leave a controversial statue commemorating women who were held as sex slaves by Japan during World War II in its place, at least for now, after Japanese officials asked for the statue to be removed. The issue of sex slaves, euphemistically called “comfort women,” has been a major source of friction between South Korea and Japan. In October, Berlin’s Mitte district told a local Korean group to remove the statue after Japan expressed irritation. This week, Mitte’s district assembly approved a motion urging the local government to let the statue stand and find a solution for its long-term exhibition. Tokyo said it will “continue to request the prompt removal of the statue.”