BBB Tips: How to stop porch pirates
(WAOW) — Online shopping comes with its share of risks, including theft of packages after they arrive on a shoppers doorstep.
The people who commit these thefts are dubbed "porch pirates," and according to the Better Business Bureau (BBB), package theft is at an all time high.
With the holidays just around the corner, and many holiday gifts already en route to their destinations, the BBB offers six tips on how to keep those packages safe from pirates.
- Don’t leave delivered packages unattended. If possible, don’t leave delivered packages unattended for long periods of time.
- Take advantage of online tracking services offered by retailers; if the company says it was delivered but it’s not at the delivered address, report it.
- Consider monitoring the front door. If you have a home security camera system, make sure it captures activity at your front door and mailbox. If you catch any mail thieves in the act, save the video and alert your local Postal Inspectors. Video surveillance goes a long way in preventing crimes and catching bad guys.
- Customize the delivery. If you know the package is going to be larger than the mailbox, authorize the carrier to leave it in a specified out-of-sight location. You can also request pick-up at their facility.
- Secure the shipment. Signature confirmations ensure that the package ends up in the right hands. Register your most valuable packages so special care and documentation are used every step of the way. Ship your packages to where you are, not where you aren’t.
- Talk to employers. See if they'll agree to have packages delivered to the workplace instead of the home address.
- Watch for suspicious activity. Some thieves follow delivery trucks waiting for the opportune time to steal packages. If you notice something out of place in your neighborhood, report it to the proper authorities with specific details.