Brewers trade reliever Knebel to Dodgers, cut 3 players

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Milwaukee Brewers have traded reliever Corey Knebel to the World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers for a player to be named or cash. The Brewers also announced Wednesday they did not offer 2021 contracts to left-hander Alex Claudio, outfielder Ben Gamel and utilityman Jace Peterson. The team reached one-year deals with shortstop Orlando Arcia for $2 million, first baseman Daniel Vogelbach for $1.4 million, and catchers Omar Narváez for $2.5 million and Manny Piña for $1.65 million.