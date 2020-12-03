8 North central Wisconsin venues among arts grants recipients

MADISON (WKOW/WAOW) -- More than $15 million in COVID-19 Live Music and Entertainment Venue Grants have been awarded to 96 live venues, including several in the North Central Wisconsin area.

The grants aim to provide financial stabilization to Wisconsin’s live entertainment and large meeting venues, which were among the first small businesses to feel dramatic negative effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a news release from the governor's office.

Eight venues in the North Central Wisconsin area were among the recipients

Thelma Sadoff Center for The Arts, Inc., $55,902.68

Campanile Center for The Arts, $15,025.66

Xebec Corporation, $385,262.43

Lucille Tack Center for The Arts, $15,507.14

Lake Superior Big Top Chautauqua, Ltd, $280,816.53

Performing Arts Foundation, Inc., $362,287.61

Central Wisconsin Convention & Expo Center LLC, $120,353.42

Hotel Mead and Conference Center, $166,026.85

Funded by the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act and administered through the Department of Administration (DOA), the COVID-19 Live Music and Entertainment Venue Grant Program provides grant funding to live entertainment and large meeting venue operators whose facilities have been negatively affected by COVID-19.

Grant awards provided eligible recipients up to $500,000 or 25% of 2019 ticket or event sales, whichever was less. Grants have been pro-rated due to oversubscription.

More information regarding the COVID-19 Live Music and Entertainment Venue Grant Program is available here. A full list of grant winners is available here.