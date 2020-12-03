1 dead, 2 injured in multi-vehicle crash

SPENCER, Wis. (WAOW) — Officials have released information on the crash that caused STH-13 to close in both directions for several hours on Wednesday.

The Marathon County Sheriff's Office says they responded at approximately 9:52 am to a report of a three vehicle crash on STH-13 at Back Country Road, in Spencer.

As a result of the crash, two of the drivers were taken to local medical facilities for treatment of minor injuries. One passenger, identified as Randell Maug, 61, died from injuries sustained in the crash.

The crash is remains under investigation by the Marathon County Sheriff's Office.