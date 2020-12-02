Wood Co. woman convicted of killing newborn scheduled for sentencing

WOOD CO., Wis. (WAOW) — A Wood County woman is set to be sentenced in the killing of her newborn son.

24-year-old Marylinn Feher was charged last april.

Police say they found the infant tied up in a blanket and plastic bag in the Marshfield Medical Center parking lot.

An autopsy showed the baby was strangled shortly after birth -- which Feher later admitted to.

She also admitted to hitting the baby's head on toilet multiple times.

The child's father -- Allen Rice -- also faces charges related to the incident.

