Woman who fled business fraud sentencing seeks early release

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio woman who fled the U.S. ahead of her sentencing in one of the country’s biggest corporate fraud cases is asking for early release from prison. Federal prisoner Rebecca Parrett is 72 years old and says she’s in poor health. Parrett was convicted in 2008 of securities fraud and other charges in a scheme at health care financing company National Century Financial Enterprises. Prosecutors likened the fraud uncovered at the suburban Columbus company to the Enron or WorldCom scandals. Parrett fled to Mexico ahead of being sentenced to 25 years in prison. She was apprehended in 2010 and sent to prison.