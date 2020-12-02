Woman reports catching intruder while recording dance video

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (AP) — Police have arrested a man after a Maryland woman said she captured an intruder on video breaking into her apartment as she recorded herself dancing. Hannah Viverette wrote on her Instagram page that she was dancing in her Hagerstown apartment Nov. 22 when she heard her balcony door open. Viverette said that when she went to close it, she saw a man trying to force it open. Fearing for her safey, Viverette said, she ran to a neighbor’s apartment and called 911. Police said they obtained video from the woman and arrested a 36-year-old man two days later and filed charges against him, including second-degree assault and stalking.