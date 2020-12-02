WisDOT seeks public input on WIS 13 project in Colby, Abbotsford

(WAOW) — The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) North Central Region is seeking public input on a project in Colby and Abbotsford.

WisDOT is seeking input until December 18, and encourages property and business owners to have their voice heard.

The proposed improvements are on WIS 13 between County N (Monroe St) in the City of Colby and Pine Street in the City of Abbotsford. They include:

Removing the top layer of the existing pavement surface and replacing it with a new surface layer of hot mix asphalt (HMA) pavement.

Reshaping and restoring the existing shoulders.

Replacing non-ADA compliant curb ramps.

WIS 13 will remain open during construction, which is currently scheduled for 2023. During that time, motorists can expect single lane closures or flagging operations with at least one lane remaining open in each direction. WIS 29 will close overnight while paving, and traffic will be detoured.

Click here for maps, a presentation, and other information