Warm Early December Weather

When you think of December, one of the first things that likely comes to mind is the snowy ground and below-freezing temperatures. This year the beginning of December is quite the opposite, and there is still no significant snowfall in the forecast.

Today was an extremely sunny and bright day. There was a bit of a breeze, which made temperatures feel a bit cool, but we were well above average in the 40s, so it still felt warm for December regardless. Areas to the far north, such as Eagle River and Phillips also managed to hit 40 degrees, which is even more impressive than the central regions. The rest of the evening will remain clear before clouds develop overnight. The increase in clouds will keep us in the mid-20s, which will be a nice change from the teens we have seen the past few nights. It will likely still be fairly chilly with an overnight wind of around 10mph.

Thursday will have a variable amount of clouds. It will be cloudier in the morning than the evening, but there will still be plenty of breaks of sun. The high should hit around 36 degrees. However, a west wind of 10-15mph combined with a few clouds will likely make it feel more like the 20s.

Friday morning there is a slim chance of a few flakes of snowfall in the far north although looking unlikely. Otherwise, Friday will be partly cloudy with temperatures in the mid-30s.

The average temperature for this time of year is around 30-32 degrees and each day in the forecast is 2-10 degrees warmer than that. This warmer spell is accompanied by a dry spell as well, and there is still no significant precipitation in the forecast. Many Wisconsinites are enjoying the tranquil and warm December weather, but quite a few people are waiting for the first blast of December snow.

Enjoy the rest of this beautiful Wednesday! Meteorologist Jackson Garlock 2-December 2020

This day in weather history:

1989 - Squalls produced heavy snow in the Great Lakes Region. Totals in Upper Michigan ranged up to 20 inches at Ironwood. Heavy snow and high winds caused 150 auto accidents in Michigan, resulting in sixteen deaths and 22 injuries. Strong northwesterly winds gusted to 73 mph at Johnstown PA, and Lowville PA received 20 inches of snow in 36 hours. (The National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)