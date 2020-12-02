US tightens definition of service animals allowed on planes

(AP) – Say goodbye to emotional-support animals in airplane cabins.

The Transportation Department issued a final rule Wednesday covering service animals. The rule says only dogs can qualify, and they have to be specially trained to help a person with disabilities.

For years, some travelers have been bringing untrained dogs and all kinds of other animals on board by claiming they need the animal for emotional support.

Airlines believe some passengers were avoiding pet fees by calling their pets emotional-support animals.

The new rules take effect in 30 days.

By DAVID KOENIG AP Airlines Writer