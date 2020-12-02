UN: Warmer world in 2020 busted weather records, hurt people

A new U.N. report details a year when the weather of a warming world got even more bizarre and dangerous. Wednesday’s report from the World Meteorological Organization kicks off a concerted United Nations push for more action to curb climate change. The report detailing climate events in 2020 reads like a list of shattered records. The most ever Atlantic named storms. Unequaled wildfires. Unprecedented Arctic heat. Melting ice, deadly floods and prolonged droughts. More than 50 million people had to deal with both COVID-19 and climate-connected weather disasters. The world is now more than 2 degrees Fahrenheit warmer than in the 19th century.