Skip to Content

TRAFFIC ALERT: Traffic incident closes WIS 13 in both directions in Spencer

Updated
Last updated today at 12:26 pm
12:10 pm Top StoriesWisconsin News

SPENCER, Wis. (WAOW) — WIS 13 is closed in both directions at Back Country Road in Spencer because of a traffic incident.

According to Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT), the blockage will last over two hours.

They list the following detours:

  • Northbound: north on County F to County C, west back to WIS 13. 
  • Southbound: east on County C to County F, south back to WIS 13.

This is a developing story that will be updated.

Author Profile Photo

Sierra Rehm

Social Media and Digital Content Manager

Skip to content