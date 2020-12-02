Supreme Court wrestles with non-unanimous juries case

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court is struggling with whether to require new trials for potentially thousands of prisoners in Louisiana and Oregon who were convicted by non-unanimous juries before the court barred the practice. The high court last year ruled 6-3 that juries in state criminal trials must be unanimous to convict a defendant. Previously, Louisiana and Oregon as well as Puerto Rico had allowed divided votes to result in convictions. Now, juries everywhere must vote unanimously to convict. But the Supreme Court’s decision last year affected only future cases and cases in which the defendants were still appealing their convictions. The question for the court now is whether the decision should be made retroactive.