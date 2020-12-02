Rodgers says offseason leg training led to his banner year

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is making a push for a third MVP honor as he celebrates his 37th birthday. Rodgers has thrown 33 touchdown passes and is on pace to shatter his previous career high of 45 from his 2011 MVP season. Rodgers also was voted MVP in 2014. Rodgers says he owes much of the credit to his improved leg strength. He attacked offseason workouts with the approach that a veteran quarterback’s production starts to drop once his legs wear down. He wanted to delay that process as long as possible.