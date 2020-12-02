Rhinelander High School’s Kari Strebig recognized as ‘ Associate Principal of the Year’

RHINELANDER, Wis. (WAOW) — Rhinelander High School's Kari Strebig is Wisconsin's Associate Principal of the Year.

Strebig received the award from the Association of Wisconsin School Administrators (AWSA) during a surprise ceremony on Wednesday.

She has been the assitant principal at Rhinelander High School for the last two years, and AWSA describes her as:

...has a leadership style based on the values of belonging, courage and making a difference. She focuses on equity, leading systemic change and ensuring all learners—especially those who have been historically marginalized—feel connected with their peers, teachers and school. Strebig believes that equity applies to both adolescent and adult learners. At Rhinelander High School, she started a Link Crew program to empower junior and senior student leaders to help see and hear their peers by modeling what equity looks like. This includes an initial training that starts with a conversation around intersectional identity and belonging in communities.

Principal Shane Dornfeld also congratulates Strebig, saying:

"Kari is a champion for providing equitable educational experiences for all students at RHS. She cares deeply about both student and staff needs. Kari understands and realizes that we can always improve on the quality of education, and to address student access and barrier issues when needed. Kari is extremely passionate about her work and her family. I am honored to work alongside her here at RHS and I sincerely congratulate her on this well deserving award and personal honor!"

Strebig will be formally recognized at a conference in January 2021 and receive $1,000 for use on a project of her choice at the school. She will also represent the state at the National Principals Conference.