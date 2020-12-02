Restaurant jaunts create credibility issue for politicians

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Several California politicians have been called out in the last month for their dining choices that violate the state’s rules aimed at slowing the spread of coronavirus. Gov. Gavin Newsom, San Francisco Mayor London Breed and a Los Angeles County supervisor all dined outdoors, conflicting with their own messaging to stay home. San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo acknowledged spending Thanksgiving at his parents’ house with five different households. The dinners create credibility problems right as the state faces a crisis in the pandemic. Experts say trust and consistency are critical in persuading others to trust and follow you.