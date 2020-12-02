Prosecutors seek to have 3 tossed Pilot convictions restored

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Federal prosecutors are seeking to restore the tossed convictions for the former president of Pilot Flying J and two former employees related to a rebate scheme to cheat trucking companies out of millions of dollars. The petition filed this week asks a 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals panel to reconsider a ruling that jurors shouldn’t have heard recordings of racist language by the former president, Mark Hazelwood. Hazelwood was convicted in 2018 of conspiracy, wire fraud and witness tampering. Former Vice President Scott “Scooter” Wombold was convicted of wire fraud, and former account representative Heather Jones of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud.