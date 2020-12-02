Portage Co. Crime Stoppers: Cash card fraud

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW) — Thieves are targeting Portage County businesses.

Investigators say security cameras show the suspected thieves on November 24 at stores in Stevens Point and Park Ridge.

Investigators say the con artists buy small items and gift cards.

Then, they tell the store clerk they want to make the purchase with a cash card on their phone.

"What they are doing is they do the transaction and they tell them to do the cash out option on the register," Sheriff Mike Lukas says. "It actually loads the Visa cards they are trying to purchase."

The thieves were successful in ripping off one store but fell short in their attempt at another.

The sheriff estimates the group of three or four thieves has made off with $4,000 so far.

Video shows they were driving a silver or grey SUV.

It is believed to be a 2018 Nissan Qashqai.

Anyone with information on this crime can contact Portage Co. Crime Stoppers:

Call: 1-888-346-6600

Tap the App: P3 Tips (Search P3 Tips in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app to your mobile device)

Type: Submit a tip on-line here

Tipsters can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward.